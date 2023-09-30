城市生活

By羅伯特·安德魯

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
India’s Solar Mission Aditya L1 Navigates Towards the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1

India’s solar mission Aditya L1 has surpassed a significant milestone, traveling over 9.2 lakh kilometers from Earth and escaping the Earth’s sphere of influence. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that the spacecraft is now on its way towards the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1).

ISRO expressed their excitement, stating that this is the second time they have sent a spacecraft beyond the Earth’s sphere of influence, with the first being the Mars Orbiter Mission. The Aditya L1 spacecraft underwent a vital maneuver on September 19, marking the beginning of its 110-day trajectory to its destination around the L1 Lagrange point.

Aditya-L1 is a groundbreaking Indian space-based observatory designed to study the Sun from a halo orbit around the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1, located approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. The observatory will focus on studying the outer atmosphere of the Sun, providing valuable insights into its behavior.

It is important to note that the Aditya-L1 spacecraft will not land on the Sun or approach it any closer. Instead, it will orbit around the L1 point, which is a balanced gravitational location between the Earth and the Sun. This unique positioning allows Aditya-L1 to observe and collect data on the Sun’s outer atmosphere without jeopardizing the safety of the spacecraft.

Since its launch from Sriharikota, the Aditya-L1 spacecraft has undergone four Earth-bound maneuvers, gaining the necessary velocity for its journey to L1. Following its 110-day trajectory, the spacecraft will be injected into an orbit around L1 through a maneuver.

This incredible mission represents a significant achievement for ISRO and India’s space program. By studying the Sun’s outer atmosphere, Aditya-L1 will contribute to our understanding of solar activity and its impact on Earth. It is a testament to India’s commitment to scientific exploration and discovery in the field of space research.

By 羅伯特·安德魯

