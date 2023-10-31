Uncovering the Gigantic Ancient Lampreys: Insights into the Evolution of a Fierce Predator

Researchers have recently made a remarkable discovery in North China, unearthing the fossils of two lamprey species that thrived approximately 160 million years ago. These fossils shed light on the intriguing evolution of these ancient fish, revealing that they had already transformed into formidable predators with jaw-dropping lengths, growing over ten times larger than their earliest relatives.

Lampreys, often referred to as “living fossils,” have a rich evolutionary history dating back 360 million years. These creatures have remained relatively unaltered throughout this extensive period, earning them their well-deserved nickname. While contemporary lampreys can reach up to a meter in length, their Paleozoic ancestors were merely a few centimeters long. One of the newly discovered ancient lamprey species, named Yanliaomyzon occisor, measured more than 64 centimeters (25 inches) from tip to tail, illustrating the significant growth that these fish underwent over time.

The fossils were found within the terrestrial Yanliao Biota, a site in North China renowned for its remarkably well-preserved Lagerstätte fossils. These fossils provide a unique opportunity for paleontologists to delve deeper into the evolutionary history and ancestral feeding biology of modern lampreys.

The research team, led by Feixiang Wu from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, conducted an extensive analysis of the two lamprey species using advanced techniques such as X-ray micro-computerized tomography, enabling them to visualize the fossils in intricate 3D detail. Alongside their close relatives, hagfish, lampreys belong to the distinctive group of living jawless vertebrates. These remarkable marine creatures resemble eels, sharing long and scaleless bodies. However, it is important to note that eels are much newer species, possessing innovative features such as jaws and bones.

Unlike other fish that utilize jaws for feeding, lampreys possess a circular, sharp-toothed mouth that allows them to suck the blood of their prey. Lampreys are among the earliest known vertebrates, and their feeding behavior has significant weight in the study of vertebrate evolution. As Wu, Janvier, and Zhang explain in their published paper, lampreys firmly attach themselves to hosts or prey and feed by either consuming blood or cutting off tissues using their toothed oral sucker.

Despite their importance in understanding vertebrate evolution, deciphering the evolutionary history of lampreys has proven challenging due to the limited availability of fossils. It remains unclear precisely when lampreys evolved complex teeth for feeding, as their early counterparts lacked the first larval stage observed in modern lampreys’ life cycle, where their eggs hatch as blind, worm-like creatures that burrow in silt.

The newfound Jurassic lamprey species offer valuable clues regarding the feeding behavior and life cycle of ancient lampreys. The larger size of these species likely enabled them to migrate longer distances, expand their range, lay more eggs, and adapt to saltwater environments more effectively.

Through meticulous examination, the researchers also discovered skeletal remains, including teeth, jawbones, and even the skulls of unidentified bony fishes, inside the intestinal tracts of both fossil species. These remnants strongly indicate the ancient lampreys’ flesh-eating habits, making them the oldest records of lampreys with a clearly specified feeding mode.

The study overturns previous assumptions regarding the biogeographic source of modern lampreys, pointing to the Southern Hemisphere as their likely origin. It highlights the importance of the fossils in bridging evolutionary gaps and provides novel insights into the origins and predatory nature of these astounding creatures. The findings have been published in the esteemed scientific journal Nature Communications.

