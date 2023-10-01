城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

詹姆斯韋伯太空望遠鏡對 Sedna、Gonggong 和 Quaoar 的 NIRSpec 觀測

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
詹姆斯韋伯太空望遠鏡對 Sedna、Gonggong 和 Quaoar 的 NIRSpec 觀測

We conducted observations of Sedna, Gonggong, and Quaoar using the NIRSpec instrument on the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) in order to study their spectra. Sedna and Gonggong were observed in low-resolution prism mode, covering wavelengths from 0.7 to 5.2 μm. Quaoar, on the other hand, was observed at higher spectral resolution using medium-resolution gratings, spanning from 0.97 to 3.16 μm.

The spectrum of Sedna revealed the presence of several absorption features, including ethane (C2H6), acetylene (C2H2), ethylene (C2H4), H2O (water), and potentially minor CO2 (carbon dioxide). Gonggong’s spectrum showed fewer and weaker ethane features, but stronger and cleaner features related to H2O and CO2 bonded with other molecules. Quaoar’s prism spectrum displayed even fewer and weaker ethane features, as well as deep and clean H2O features, a potential feature at 3.2 μm attributed to HCN (hydrogen cyanide), and CO2 ice.

When examining Quaoar at higher resolution, we discovered various overtone and combination bands of ethane and methane (CH4). The spectra of all three objects exhibited steep red spectral slopes and strong, broad absorptions between 2.7 and 3.6 μm, indicating the presence of complex organic molecules.

These light hydrocarbons and complex organic molecules are attributed to the irradiation of methane. The variations in their apparent abundances can be attributed to the distinct orbits of the three bodies, which result in different timescales of methane retention and exposure to charged particles.

Overall, the persistent presence of light hydrocarbons suggests a replenishment of methane on the surfaces of Sedna, Gonggong, and Quaoar. It is postulated that these celestial bodies have experienced internal melting and geological processes.

來源：
– astro-ph.EP

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

帝企鵝的未來：適應不斷變化的環境

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

新的超級大陸形成可能會在250億年威脅地球上的生命

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

紫外線通量和各向異性在調節類地系外行星大氣化學豐度的重要性

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

帝企鵝的未來：適應不斷變化的環境

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

新的超級大陸形成可能會在250億年威脅地球上的生命

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

紫外線通量和各向異性在調節類地系外行星大氣化學豐度的重要性

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

詹姆斯韋伯太空望遠鏡對 Sedna、Gonggong 和 Quaoar 的 NIRSpec 觀測

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論