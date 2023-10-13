城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

為安大略省的日偏食做好準備

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
This weekend, Ontario’s skies will be graced with a partial solar eclipse. Starting just before noon on Saturday, the moon will gradually cover the sun, creating a crescent shape when viewed from the province. The eclipse is expected to last for about two-and-a-half hours, with the maximum coverage occurring at approximately 1:09 p.m. in Toronto.

While Ontario will experience a partial eclipse, parts of the United States will witness an annular eclipse, also known as a “ring of fire.” In an annular eclipse, the moon is further away from the Earth and does not fully block the sunlight, creating a ring-like shape.

To safely observe the solar eclipse, it is crucial to avoid looking directly at the sun. Researcher and programmer for astronomy and space sciences at the Ontario Science Centre, Daliah Bibas, recommends using certified solar viewing glasses. These glasses have a solar filter that reduces harmful ultraviolet light. Alternatively, indirect methods such as projecting the sun’s light onto a surface using a small hole in an object can also be used.

If you miss this weekend’s event, don’t worry. The next opportunity to witness a total solar eclipse in Ontario is just six months away on April 8th. Although it won’t be a complete eclipse, it will be a remarkable sight, with nearly 99.9% coverage. After April, the next opportunity for a partial solar eclipse in Ontario will be in 2029.

Get ready to put on your solar viewing glasses or grab a piece of paper with a small hole to safely observe the fascinating celestial phenomenon this weekend.

來源：
– Ontario Science Centre
– CTV News Toronto
– timeanddate.com

