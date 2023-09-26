城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

透過挖掘的岩石樣本揭示了西蘭大陸的精緻地圖

By加布里埃爾博塔

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
透過挖掘的岩石樣本揭示了西蘭大陸的精緻地圖

A team of geologists and seismologists has created a more accurate map of Zealandia, an underwater continent, using data obtained from dredged rock samples. Zealandia, which is approximately 94% submerged beneath the ocean, is not as well studied as other continents, leading to inconsistencies in its known form and structure.

The researchers refined existing maps of Zealandia by studying collections of rocks and sediment samples obtained from the ocean floor. These samples were acquired through drilling sites and the shores of nearby islands. The team then analyzed seismic data to create a detailed map of Zealandia.

A key finding from the study is the identification of geologic patterns in West Antarctica, suggesting the presence of a subduction zone near the Campbell Plateau off the west coast of New Zealand. However, no magnetic anomalies were found in this area, challenging the theory of a strike-slip in the Campbell Fault.

Instead, the researchers propose that the stretching of Gondwana, the supercontinent that Zealandia was once a part of, resulted in the Campbell Magnetic Anomaly System. This stretching eventually led to a break, creating the ocean floor that forms the lower parts of Zealandia.

The newly refined map of Zealandia not only highlights the location of the magmatic arc axis but also identifies other significant geological features. This research provides valuable insights into the formation and structure of Zealandia, contributing to a better understanding of its geological history.

Further studies and analysis will continue to uncover more details about Zealandia and its significance in Earth’s geological evolution.

Sources: Tectonics, Nick Mortimer et al, DOI: 10.1029/2023TC007961

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

2023 年罕見的四次超級月亮將於本週五結束

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

美國太空總署模擬銀河系的引力波

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

由於登陸器和漫遊車仍處於離線狀態，印度的月船三號任務面臨不確定性

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯

你錯過了

科學

2023 年罕見的四次超級月亮將於本週五結束

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

美國太空總署模擬銀河系的引力波

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

由於登陸器和漫遊車仍處於離線狀態，印度的月船三號任務面臨不確定性

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

一名韋克斯福德男子在他的後花園捕捉到令人驚嘆的北極光照片

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論