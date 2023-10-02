城市生活

Next-Generation Observatories and Upgraded Facilities to Advance Exoplanet Research

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
Exoplanet studies have made significant progress in recent years, with thousands of confirmed exoplanets and numerous candidates awaiting confirmation. As researchers shift their focus from detection to characterization, the hunt for potential signs of life and biosignatures is increasing. This shift in focus is expected to be further accelerated by the next-generation observatories and upgraded facilities.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, and the ESA’s PLAnetary Transits and Oscillations of stars (PLATO) mission are expected to bring major breakthroughs in exoplanet research. Additionally, ground-based observatories like the Extremely Large Telescope (ELT), the Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT), and the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) will play vital roles in the characterization of exoplanets.

In a recent paper, an international team of astronomers explored the potential of upgrading existing observatories for exoplanet research. They presented the first light results of the High-Resolution Imaging and Spectroscopy of Exoplanets (HiRISE) instrument installed on the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (VLT).

Direct imaging, an increasingly used method to study exoplanets, allows astronomers to detect planets by imaging the light reflected from their atmospheres and surfaces. This method enables the examination of reflected light using spectrometers to determine the chemical composition of exoplanet atmospheres.

The HiRISE instrument on the VLT is designed to characterize extrasolar giant planets (EGPs) in the infrared H band. It combines the SPHERE imager and the upgraded CRIRES spectrograph using single-mode optic fibers. With a resolution of 100,000, HiRISE provides much more detailed spectral characterization and enables measurements of dynamical parameters like orbital speed and rotation.

This upgraded instrument enhances the VLT’s imaging capabilities, enabling improved astrometry, temporal stability, optical aberrations, and transmission. Along with atmospheric characterization, these measurements will help in the investigation of EGP formation, composition, and evolution.

In conclusion, both next-generation observatories and upgraded facilities are set to revolutionize exoplanet research by enabling detailed characterization and investigation of these distant worlds.

來源：
– Dr. Arthur Vigan, Laboratoire d’Astrophysique de Marseille
– 歐洲南方天文台（ESO）

