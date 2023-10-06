城市生活

十月六日
A New Basic Taste: The Tongue’s Response to Ammonium Chloride

Scientists from the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences have discovered a potential sixth basic taste. In a study published in Nature Communications, researchers found that the tongue responds to ammonium chloride, a component found in some candies, through the same protein receptor that signals sour taste. The protein receptor, known as OTOP1, is responsible for detecting sour taste through hydrogen ion channels. However, the study revealed that OTOP1 also responds notably to ammonium chloride.

The team conducted experiments using human cells and various animal species and found that the ability to detect ammonium through the OTOP1 channel is conserved across species. Specifically, mice with a functional OTOP1 protein avoided water containing ammonium chloride, while those without the protein did not show a behavioral response. This suggests that the ability to detect ammonium may have evolved as a taste mechanism to avoid ingestion of harmful or unpalatable substances.

The study sheds new light on our understanding of taste and its evolutionary significance. It confirms the existence of a sixth basic taste and highlights the potential importance of taste mechanisms in survival. Ammonium chloride, found in waste products and certain biological substances, is somewhat toxic, making it advantageous for organisms to be able to detect and avoid it.

While the research is in its early stages, this discovery opens up new avenues of study in the field of taste perception. Further research is needed to understand the extent of species differences in sensitivity to ammonium and the ecological significance of these variations.

來源：

– USC (University of Southern California)

By 加布里埃爾博塔

