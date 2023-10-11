城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

Ancient Remnants of 120 Million-Year-Old Tectonic Plate Discovered in Borneo

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
Ancient Remnants of 120 Million-Year-Old Tectonic Plate Discovered in Borneo

Experts have made a remarkable discovery in Borneo, uncovering ancient remnants of a tectonic plate believed to be 120 million years old. This finding adds to the ongoing stream of new discoveries about our planet, from previously unknown continents to hidden oceans.

The existence of the 120-million-year-old tectonic plate, now named Pontus, was predicted when Suzanna van de Lagemaat, a graduate geologist at Utrecht University in the Netherlands, and her supervisor, Douwe van Hinsbergen, analyzed geological data from mountains in the Asia-Pacific region. While studying rock formations in northern Borneo, Van de Lagemaat identified clear signs of the ancient Pontus plate.

Further research in the magnetic lab indicated that these rocks were originally from a different and previously unknown plate. The Pontus plate was estimated to have been about a quarter of the size of the Pacific Ocean and was located beneath the ocean that separated Eurasia and Australia during the breakup of the supercontinent Pangaea.

As Pangaea separated, the Pontus plate was believed to have been subducted by other plates that carried countries like The Philippines and Borneo to their present-day locations. Van de Lagemaat’s research focused on the Junction Region, a complex area of tectonic plate activity that spans Japan, Borneo, the Philippines, New Guinea, and New Zealand.

Through her research, Van de Lagemaat reconstructed the tectonic plate movements that have occurred from the time of the dinosaurs up to the present day. This discovery provides valuable insights into the history of Earth’s crust and deepens our understanding of the complex dynamics that shape our planet.

來源：
- 來源文章

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

NASA 開發新的人工智慧模式來預測太陽風暴

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

Ingenuity火星直升機瞄準新的速度記錄

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

阿爾伯克基國際氣球節的品質提升和日食令人興奮

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

你錯過了

科學

NASA 開發新的人工智慧模式來預測太陽風暴

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

Ingenuity火星直升機瞄準新的速度記錄

十月六日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

阿爾伯克基國際氣球節的品質提升和日食令人興奮

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

模擬向後時間旅行可以解決物理問題

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論