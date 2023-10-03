城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

科學家利用 3D 列印技術列印活體神經網絡

By薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧

十月六日
Scientists at Monash University in Melbourne have successfully printed living neural networks using 3D-printing technology. The researchers used rat brain cells suspended in a gel, which they squeezed out of a nozzle and into a scaffold to create the neural structures. The team built the networks layer by layer using bioinks with and without cells. The structure allowed the cells to access nutrients and mimic the alternating gray and white matter found in the cortex. The printed neurons were able to extend their axons across cell-free layers to communicate with other cells, similar to how neurons function in the brain.

This breakthrough has significant implications for drug trials and studying basic brain function, as it offers a potential alternative to animal testing. The ability to create mini-brains using 3D-printing technology could reduce the need for testing new drugs on animals, making the process more efficient and ethical. However, there are still challenges to overcome before this technology becomes standard lab practice.

One challenge is ensuring the survival and functionality of the printed neurons. Neurons are delicate cells that require a carefully calibrated gel to thrive, and standard 3D-printers use temperatures that are too high for cell survival. The researchers had to develop a gel that is as soft as the brain yet printable through a 3D-printer. Additionally, including glial cells, which support and maintain a welcoming environment for neurons, is crucial for replicating the electrical activity seen in the body.

While the experiment was conducted using rat cells, it is a proof of concept for potentially using human cells in the future. However, scaling up the printing process to create larger, more complex neural networks is a challenge. The human brain has billions of neurons, and 3D-printing delicate tissue is a slow process. More research and development are needed to make this technique viable for larger-scale applications.

資源：
- 來源文章

