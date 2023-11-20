Zombie Star Sends Signals of Life: A Strange Phenomenon Revealed

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery as they observed a distant star that appeared to rise from the dead, emitting “signs of life” in the form of energetic flares. This extraordinary event marks the first time such a phenomenon has been observed and raises intriguing questions about the nature of stellar corpses.

The remarkable resurrection of the zombie star was initially detected in September 2022 when scientists scanned through data collected from a facility in California. Later in December, researchers noticed an intense burst of brightness from the star, resembling an explosion that quickly faded away. Astonishingly, the flares persisted for several months, shining with the same intensity as the star’s original explosion, even after 100 days.

These mysterious and extreme explosions, scientists now believe, originate from the remains of the star itself. After it has died, a star can leave behind a black hole or neutron star, which continues to exhibit activity. The powerful flares witnessed are thought to emerge from these stellar corpses.

The significance of this discovery cannot be overstated. Anna YQ Ho, assistant professor of astronomy, explains, “This settles years of debate about what powers this type of explosion and reveals an unusually direct method of studying the activity of stellar corpses.” The unique properties of these flares challenge conventional explanations, leaving researchers in awe of this previously unseen phenomenon in astronomy.

To ensure the validity of their findings, scientists thoroughly examined the data and enlisted the support of more than 70 co-authors and 15 telescopes. The pulsating behavior of the star was observed to repeat at least 14 times within a span of 120 days, suggesting that there may have been even more occurrences.

This breakthrough research has been documented in a newly published paper titled ‘Minutes-duration Optical Flares with Supernova Luminosities’ in the esteemed scientific journal Nature. Despite this significant advancement, scientists are still striving to comprehend the underlying processes that drive a dead star to continue behaving in such an extraordinary manner.

Further insights into the behavior of zombie stars hold the promise of unraveling the mysteries of the universe and shedding light on the intricate workings of stellar evolution. The study of these newly formed corpses may provide invaluable information about their properties and the extraordinary phenomena they exhibit.

常見問題

What is a zombie star?

A zombie star refers to a star that has died but continues to exhibit signs of activity, such as emitting flares of light.

What causes the bright flares observed in zombie stars?

Scientists believe that these bright flares originate from the corpse of the star itself, which could be in the form of a black hole or neutron star.

這一發現有何意義？

This discovery settles years of scientific debate about the nature of the explosive activity observed in zombie stars and provides a unique opportunity to study the behavior of stellar corpses.

How did scientists confirm the validity of their findings?

Scientists meticulously analyzed the data and collaborated with numerous experts, employing the use of multiple telescopes to confirm the occurrence and repeatability of the flares.

What are the next steps in studying zombie stars?

Scientists are continuing their research to understand the underlying mechanisms that drive the unusual behavior of dead stars and their ability to emit such intense flares of light.