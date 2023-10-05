城市生活

Astronomers Capture Stunning Photo of Rosy Red Nebula

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
Astronomers from the European Southern Observatory (ESO) have recently unveiled a breathtaking new photograph of a rosy red nebula known as IC1284. This emission nebula, located in the center of the image, emanates a vibrant red hue due to a combination of active star formation and the fusion of hydrogen within the region. Its brightness is a result of ionized gas emitting its own light.

The European Southern Observatory’s VLT Survey telescope captured this stunning image as part of an ongoing effort to understand the life cycle of stars. By studying nebulae like IC1284, scientists hope to gain valuable insights into how stars are born, live, and eventually die.

Nebulae are vast collections of dust and gas that serve as the building blocks for new stars. They play a crucial role in the birth and evolution of galaxies. Within the image of IC1284, one can also spot two blue reflection nebulae, NGC6589 and NGC6590, located in the lower right corner. Unlike emission nebulae, reflection nebulae consist of interstellar dust clouds that reflect the light emitted by nearby stars, resulting in a distinct blue hue.

This photo was captured using the European Southern Observatory’s wide-field camera, OmegaCAM, mounted on the VLT Survey Telescope located at the Paranal Observatory in Chile. The image forms part of the VST Photometric H alpha Survey of the Southern Galactic Plane and Bulge (VPHAS+), an extensive survey that aims to study nebulae and stars using visible light.

The ESO’s public survey provides astronomers with valuable data to better understand the life cycles of stars and the formation of nebulae. By observing these celestial objects in visible light, scientists can uncover new insights into the processes that shape our universe.

