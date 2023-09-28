城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

減輕聚變裝置中失控電子的一種有前途的方法

By加布里埃爾博塔

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
減輕聚變裝置中失控電子的一種有前途的方法

Researchers led by Chang Liu of Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have made a breakthrough discovery that could accelerate the arrival of controlled fusion energy on Earth. They have uncovered a promising approach to mitigating damaging runaway electrons created by disruptions in tokamak fusion devices. The key to this approach is harnessing a unique type of plasma wave known as Alfvén waves.

Alfvén waves have traditionally been known to loosen the confinement of high-energy particles in tokamak reactors, reducing the efficiency of these devices. However, the researchers found that the loosening caused by Alfvén waves can actually diffuse or scatter high-energy electrons before they can grow into avalanches that damage the tokamak components. This circular process involves the runaway electrons creating instabilities that give rise to Alfvén waves, which in turn prevent the formation of avalanches.

The researchers derived a theory that explains the circular nature of these interactions, and their results aligned well with experiments conducted on the DIII-D National Fusion Facility. They also tested their theory on the Summit supercomputer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and obtained positive results.

This discovery could have significant implications for the advancement of fusion energy, particularly in the development of fusion power plants. By mitigating the risk of disruptions and runaway electrons, the efficiency and safety of tokamak facilities can be enhanced. The researchers are now planning experimental campaigns to further develop their findings.

Overall, this breakthrough discovery provides a comprehensive explanation for the role of Alfvén waves in mitigating runaway electrons and establishes a link between these waves and the generation of runaway electrons in tokamak devices.

Source: Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.131.085102)

By 加布里埃爾博塔

相關帖子

科學

NASA 選擇 SpaceX 來發射 TRACERS 任務

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

A New Strategy for Spreading: Parasite Targets Non-Immune Cells

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

New Evidence Supports Existence of Dark Photons as Dark Matter

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

NASA 選擇 SpaceX 來發射 TRACERS 任務

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

A New Strategy for Spreading: Parasite Targets Non-Immune Cells

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

New Evidence Supports Existence of Dark Photons as Dark Matter

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

Newly Discovered Camel Carvings Shed Light on Ancient Arabian Desert

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論