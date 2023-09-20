城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

用於月球導航的斐波那契螺旋

By曼波布雷西亞

20 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
用於月球導航的斐波那契螺旋

Scientists have developed a new method for lunar navigation, utilizing the Fibonacci spiral to calculate the optimal parameters for a GPS-like system on the Moon. The innovative approach helps modernize lunar vehicle navigation, offering more accurate mapping based on the Moon’s unique ellipsoidal shape.

Kamilla Cziráki, a geophysics student from Eötvös Loránd University, collaborated with Professor Gábor Timár to apply the methodology of the mathematician Fibonacci to adapt Earth’s GPS system for the Moon. Their findings were published in the journal Acta Geodaetica et Geophysica.

As humanity prepares to return to the Moon, there is a focus on finding methods of lunar navigation. It is likely that future lunar vehicles will be assisted by a satellite navigation system similar to GPS on Earth. However, the current GPS systems do not consider the shape of our planet, but instead use a rotation ellipsoid that best fits the geoid.

To apply GPS software solutions to the Moon, specific parameters need to be defined. The shape of the ellipsoid that best fits the Moon’s surface and the semi-major and semi-minor axes are important factors. The Moon’s shape is not perfectly spherical but can be approximated as a rotating ellipsoid.

In their study, Cziráki and Timár calculated the parameters of the rotating ellipsoid that best fit the theoretical shape of the Moon using a database called the lunar selenoid. They used the Fibonacci sphere to arrange sample points on the Moon’s surface, gradually increasing the number of sampling points to stabilize the parameter values.

The Fibonacci spiral, a method established by the mathematician Leonardo Fibonacci, was chosen because it can be implemented with simple code and provides accurate results. This method has also been applied to Earth, reconstructing a good approximation of the WGS84 ellipsoid used by GPS.

This new approach to lunar navigation holds promise for future lunar exploration missions, providing more precise mapping based on the Moon’s unique shape. It represents a significant step in modernizing lunar vehicle navigation systems and improving our understanding of the Moon’s surface.

Reference: “Parameters of the best fitting lunar ellipsoid based on GRAIL’s selenoid model” by Kamilla Cziráki and Gábor Timár, 27 June 2023, Acta Geodaetica et Geophysica. DOI: 10.1007/s40328-023-00415-w

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

ISRO準備恢復與Chandrayaan-3著陸器的通訊

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔
科學

當陽光返回月球南極時，印度太空研究組織正在等待維克拉姆登陸器的信號確認

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

天文學家在木星的衛星歐羅巴上檢測到二氧化碳，顯示潛在的宜居性

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔

你錯過了

科學

ISRO準備恢復與Chandrayaan-3著陸器的通訊

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

當陽光返回月球南極時，印度太空研究組織正在等待維克拉姆登陸器的信號確認

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

天文學家在木星的衛星歐羅巴上檢測到二氧化碳，顯示潛在的宜居性

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論
科學

歐洲太空總署將建造並發射 IRIS2 衛星星座

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃爾博塔 0 個評論