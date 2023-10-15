城市生活

NASA 追蹤小行星 2023 TC7 接近地球

By加布里埃爾博塔

十月六日
NASA is continuously monitoring and studying asteroids that come near Earth to ensure the safety of our planet. With a combination of space telescopes and ground-based observatories, including the Hubble Space Telescope, NASA has identified over 1.2 million known asteroids. Although there are no immediate threats from asteroids, it is important to track them to prevent potential disasters.

One asteroid recently discovered by NASA is 2023 TC7. This asteroid is approximately 48 feet wide, about the size of a typical house. It is expected to have a close encounter with Earth on October 15, 2023, at a distance of 666,000 kilometers. Travelling at an astonishing speed of 24,510 kilometers per hour, 2023 TC7 belongs to the Aten Family of asteroids, which are known to have dynamic orbits that bring them close to Earth.

Despite this asteroid being first observed on October 11, 2023, and its last sighting on October 14, it is not considered a hazard to our planet due to its small size. According to NASA, only asteroids larger than 492 feet are considered potentially hazardous.

The Aten asteroids, to which 2023 TC7 belongs, are a group of celestial bodies with orbits that intersect with Earth’s path. They are collectively known as Earth-crossing asteroids and were first discovered in 1976 by astronomer Eleanor Helin at Palomar Observatory.

The diligent efforts of NASA and other space agencies in tracking and studying asteroids play a crucial role in safeguarding our planet. While small asteroids may not pose a significant threat, continued monitoring is necessary to protect Earth from potential hazards.

