城市生活

揭開新技術和人工智能的力量

科學

大角星在日出前出現在早晨

By曼波布雷西亞

十月六日
大角星在日出前出現在早晨

Arcturus, the second brightest star visible from the mid-northern latitudes, is making its first morning appearance in the east-northeast before sunrise. It shines with an intensity of 100 suns and is the brightest star in the northern half of the sky. Arcturus can also be seen in the western sky after sunset, appearing over 10° above the west-northwest horizon about an hour after sunset.

One interesting fact about Arcturus is that it is far enough north to be visible in both the western evening sky and the eastern morning sky. At this time of the year, it is below the horizon for around three hours less than the sun, which allows it to be seen in both directions. The Big Dipper can be used to locate Arcturus, as the curved handle points towards it.

In addition to Arcturus, the planet Venus is also visible during morning twilight in the east-southeast. Venus appears in front of the stars of the constellation Leo, and its movement against the starfield can be easily observed from one morning to the next. Venus shows phases and is currently in a slight gibbous phase, with 51% of the planet illuminated from our view.

Meanwhile, Jupiter is in the western sky about one hour before sunrise, and it is currently over 20° above the western horizon. It is gradually moving away from Venus as it retrogrades, or moves westward against the starfield. Jupiter will eventually set as Venus rises, and the two planets will have a close conjunction on May 23, 2024, but it will be difficult to observe due to the sun’s glare.

Lastly, the bright gibbous moon and Saturn can be seen in the southeastern sky after sundown. Neptune is also in the same binocular field as the moon, but it is a challenging view even on moonless nights. Skywatchers with telescopes may have a better chance of seeing it.

Overall, the sky is filled with interesting celestial objects to observe both before sunrise and after sunset.

來源：

– US Naval Observatory’s MICA computer program.

By 曼波布雷西亞

相關帖子

科學

地球正在接近行星邊界，但協同解決方案帶來了希望

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧
科學

天文學愛好者本週末可以目睹天龍座流星雨

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯
科學

新的觀測結果顯示，黑洞自旋驅動擺動的噴流

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞

你錯過了

科學

地球正在接近行星邊界，但協同解決方案帶來了希望

十月六日 薇琪斯塔夫羅普盧 0 個評論
科學

天文學愛好者本週末可以目睹天龍座流星雨

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論
科學

新的觀測結果顯示，黑洞自旋驅動擺動的噴流

十月六日 曼波布雷西亞 0 個評論
科學

新墨西哥州的足跡提供了美洲人類存在的最古老證據

十月六日 羅伯特·安德魯 0 個評論