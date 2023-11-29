New Research Shows Potential Impacts of Upcoming Solar Storm

NASA and weather experts are sounding an alarm about an imminent solar storm that is expected to hit Earth on November 30th. Although classified as a minor storm, this event has the potential to disrupt radio and GPS signals, posing challenges to communication systems worldwide.

Solar storms, also known as coronal mass ejections (CMEs), are powerful phenomena that originate from the sun. These CMEs consist of waves containing highly charged ions that can inflict damage to satellites and communication infrastructure on Earth. Based on recent findings, NASA’s monitoring suggests that a CME is swiftly approaching and will reach our planet on November 30th.

As Dr. Tamitha Skov, a space weather specialist, explains, one of the visual effects of this solar storm will be the illumination of the sky with colorful auroras, caused by the energetic interaction of the CME with the thermosphere layer of our atmosphere. This spectacle will be particularly prominent near the poles.

Solar storms commonly disrupt radio and GPS signals due to their interactions with Earth’s magnetic field and ionosphere. As a result, geomagnetic storms and auroras can occur. Although this projected solar storm is expected to be relatively small in scale, it is important to note that even minor disruptions in communication systems can accumulate and impact global functionality.

While large-scale solar storms have the potential to cause internet disruptions and local outages, their effects typically last only a few hours. However, it is crucial to be aware that these storms, if experienced without the protective shield of our atmosphere, could have more severe ramifications for living organisms. At present, the main concern centers around potential communication disruptions, emphasizing the need to take precautions to ensure minimal impact.

常見問題解答：

Q：什麼是太陽風暴？

A: A solar storm, or coronal mass ejection (CME), is a powerful eruption of plasma and magnetic fields from the sun’s corona.

Q: How do solar storms impact Earth?

A: Solar storms can disrupt radio and GPS signals, cause geomagnetic storms, and create beautiful auroras in the sky.

Q: How long will the upcoming solar storm last?

A: While the upcoming storm is projected to be relatively small, its effects can accumulate and potentially impact communication systems globally.