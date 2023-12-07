Rare Meteor Shower to Illuminate New Zealand Skies

A highly anticipated meteor shower is set to grace the night skies of New Zealand on Tuesday evening. This extraordinary event is predicted to be unlike any other, according to Professor James Scott, a geologist at Otago University. The shower is associated with the passing of comet 46P, which released a significant amount of debris after a close encounter with Jupiter in 1972. This debris will now intercept Earth’s orbit, providing a stunning display visible for around four to five hours.

While meteor showers occur annually as Earth’s orbit intersects with debris from comets and asteroids, the discovery of new ones is rare. Some meteor showers, such as Halley’s comet, have been documented for thousands of years. However, the upcoming shower is unique as it is the first associated with the near-Earth object Wirtanen.

Coinciding with Wirtanen’s meteor shower is another notable event known as the Geminids, which will appear to originate from a different direction in the night sky. If weather conditions permit, viewers can expect to witness shooting stars during this celestial spectacle. Meteoroids, which are pea-sized pieces of debris, heat up and vaporize upon entering Earth’s atmosphere, creating the glowing trail commonly seen during meteor showers.

Larger meteoroids, known as fireballs, pose a different spectacle. These chunks of debris, weighing up to several kilograms, fall closer to Earth and can be observed as they pass through a process called dark flight. Fireballs Aotearoa, a citizen science network consisting of over 100 cameras across New Zealand, will be capturing footage of the meteor shower. The network’s aim is to track meteorites that may land in the country and contribute to scientific research.

While meteor showers cannot be precisely predicted, Professor Scott assures that on clear nights, viewers lying on their backs and gazing at the sky should be able to witness shooting stars. This event provides researchers with valuable insights into the nature of comets and asteroids, ultimately increasing our understanding of potential future impacts on Earth. To fully enjoy this celestial show, it is recommended to find a location away from bright city lights, as the darker the sky, the more mesmerizing the display will be.

