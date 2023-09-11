逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

新闻中心

《魔兽世界》龙之军团扩展包：活动过多，但对一些玩家来说却难以承受

By曼波布雷西亚

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
《魔兽世界》龙之军团扩展包：活动过多，但对一些玩家来说却难以承受

In the expansive world of World of Warcraft, the Dragon Isles in the Dragonflight expansion offer a multitude of activities for players to engage in. However, this abundance of content has left many players feeling overwhelmed and lost.

According to a Reddit post on September 10, players expressed their confusion and frustration with the sheer number of activities available on the Dragon Isles. Some players admitted to feeling completely lost and unsure of where to go. This overwhelming feeling has led some players to resort to running low-level Mythic+ dungeons to outgear the events, which they feel are quickly becoming obsolete.

To add to the complexity, Blizzard introduced Dreamsurge events on September 5, further complicating the gameplay experience. The addition of these events has only exacerbated the confusion for players.

However, it is important to note that players are not obligated to participate in all of these activities. The Dragonflight expansion is designed to give players the freedom to choose how they want to play the game. There is no time-gated content or locked lore stories, and there are various gear sets available for different playstyles.

While experienced players may understand this, new and returning players can struggle to keep up with the overwhelming amount of content. This can lead to frustration and even abandonment of the game before giving it a proper chance.

It would be beneficial for Blizzard to streamline and make these quests and activities more accessible for newer and returning players. Providing the option to skip certain questlines and implementing in-game guides could greatly help players navigate the expansion and reduce feelings of being overwhelmed.

In conclusion, while the Dragonflight expansion offers a plethora of activities, it can be overwhelming for some players. Balancing the complexity of the expansion with user-friendly features and guides would greatly enhance the overall gameplay experience for both new and experienced players.

来源：Reddit

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

新闻中心

The Wordle 评论：分析益智 Wordle 819

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
新闻中心

407 亿年前，古代细菌首次在陆地上定居

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
新闻中心

Sonos Beam（第 2 代）和三星 HW-S60B Soundbar 的比较

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

阿拉伯联合酋长国航天局将目光投向小行星带

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

椎骨的起源及其在肿瘤转移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

使用 eDNA 了解整个人群的基因组成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局宇航员和宇航员安全抵达国际空间站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论