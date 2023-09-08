逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

新闻中心

中国科学家在猪胚胎中成功培育出含有人类细胞的肾脏

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
中国科学家在猪胚胎中成功培育出含有人类细胞的肾脏

Chinese scientists have achieved a significant breakthrough by successfully growing kidneys containing human cells in pig embryos. This groundbreaking development, which could potentially alleviate the shortages of organs for transplantation, was published in the journal Cell Stem Cell. However, the study has raised ethical concerns as some human cells were also found in the pigs’ brains.

The researchers, from the Guangzhou Institutes of Biomedicine and Health, targeted kidneys due to their prominence in human medicine as one of the first organs to develop and the most commonly transplanted. Senior author Liangxue Lai stated that previous attempts to grow human organs in pigs had failed, making this accomplishment remarkable.

This approach differs from recent high-profile breakthroughs in the United States, where genetically modified pig organs have been successfully transplanted into humans. Instead, the Chinese scientists described their work as a pioneering step in organ bioengineering. The team utilized CRISPR gene editing to delete two genes necessary for kidney formation in pig embryos, creating a “niche.” They then introduced human pluripotent stem cells into the embryos, which developed into functioning kidneys with 50-60% human cells.

Although the presence of human cells in the pig brains raises concerns, this research is a significant milestone. However, many challenges still need to be addressed before this experiment can become a viable solution. The scientists plan to optimize their technology for use in human transplantation, but there are limitations, such as pig-derived vascular cells in the kidneys that could lead to rejection. The team also intends to further develop the kidneys and explore growing other human organs, such as the heart and pancreas, in pigs.

In summary, Chinese scientists have achieved a world-first by successfully growing kidneys containing human cells in pig embryos. While this breakthrough raises ethical concerns, it also presents a promising direction for addressing organ donation shortages. The research team plans to overcome the existing challenges and optimize the technology for potential use in human transplantation.

来源：
– Cell Stem Cell (journal), “Pig Embryo with Functionally Mature Ureters Derived from Human Pluripotent Stem Cells” – Link not provided

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

新闻中心

科学家突破性发现利用大肠杆菌发电

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
新闻中心

数据存储的革命性突破：Cerabyte 基于陶瓷纳米层的技术

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
新闻中心

探索适用于极端环境的全球顶级坚固型手持电子设备

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日

你错过了

技术

三星 Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra：一款具有令人印象深刻功能的大型平板电脑

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
技术

GAO 表示，NASA 承认 SLS 计划存在负担能力问题

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
技术

Procreate Dreams：适用于 iPad 的全新 2D 动画应用程序

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
技术

华纳兄弟游戏公司发布尚格·云顿 (Jean-Claude Van Damme) 主演的《真人快打 1》新预告片

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论