Western Digital’s denial of hardware issues with their SanDisk Pro and other external SSDs has been met with skepticism in the tech community. While the company claims that firmware problems have been the root cause of the failures, data recovery experts and customers have a different perspective.

According to Markus Häfele, Managing Director of Attingo, a prominent data recovery company, the failed SSDs from Western Digital have exhibited multiple hardware issues. Häfele points out mismatches between component sizes and circuit boards, leading to unstable connections and overheating. The quality of solder used in these drives also poses a problem, as it tends to form bubbles, making it prone to breakage.

Despite Western Digital’s assertion that firmware issues were to blame, Häfele’s observations indicate that recent versions of the SSDs have been modified by adding extra epoxy resin. This suggests that the manufacturer may be aware of the hardware flaws and attempted to address them. However, these alterations have not prevented the drives from failing.

The ongoing reports of SSD failures have prompted customers to seek data recovery services from companies like Attingo. Western Digital’s insistence on firmware problems overlooks the persistent issues with their newer models.

As the debate continues, the question remains unanswered: Are the failures truly due to firmware problems, or do hardware issues play a significant role? While Western Digital maintains their stance, the evidence presented by Häfele and others raises doubts about the company’s claims.

常见问题解答：

Q: What hardware flaws have been observed in Western Digital’s SSDs?

A: Data recovery experts have noticed mismatches between component sizes and circuit boards, as well as the use of low-quality solder that forms bubbles, compromising the integrity of the drive.

Q: Have Western Digital made any modifications to address these hardware issues?

A: Recent versions of the SSDs have been altered with the addition of extra epoxy resin, suggesting that the manufacturer may be aware of the flaws and attempted to rectify them.

Q: Are the failures solely due to firmware problems?

A: Western Digital claims that firmware issues were responsible for the failures, but the evidence from experts like Markus Häfele indicates that hardware issues may also be significant contributors.