安德里亚·拉尔森 (Andrea Larson) 创下高级徒步路线已知最快时间记录

By加布里埃尔博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Andrea Larson, a native of Wausau and the executive director of IRONBULL, has accomplished a remarkable feat by completing the entire 310-mile Superior Hiking Trail (SHT) in record time. Larson spent months preparing for the journey, which included four scouting trips to cover over half of the trail. Despite doubting her chances of finishing, Larson aimed to set a record for the Fastest Known Time (FKT) on the SHT and succeeded by finishing in just six days and ten hours.

The Superior Hiking Trail starts south of Duluth at the Wisconsin-Minnesota border and ends within eyesight of Canada. This foot trail is known for its ruggedness, with rocks, roots, and the Sawtooth Mountains presenting challenges along the way. With a total elevation gain and loss of 41,000 feet, running is often impossible on this trail. Around 50,000-100,000 people hike the SHT each year, with only a few hundred attempting to thru-hike the entire trail.

Larson initially planned to do a self-supported thru-hike, which would allow her to receive aid from various sources along the route. However, just three days before her attempt, she decided to switch to the unsupported category, requiring her to carry everything she needed for the entire 310 miles. Larson’s pack weighed about 24 pounds at the start, but she cleverly saved space by attaching freeze-dried meals to the exterior with zip ties provided by her husband.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Larson had to rethink her plan to start at the Northern Terminus and decided to begin elsewhere. This change meant she couldn’t take advantage of any amenities in Duluth. Despite dealing with sleep deprivation, high temperatures, and thunderstorms near the end of her journey, Larson completed the final 37 miles in 23 hours.

Larson expressed her love for the trail and the awe-inspiring beauty it showcased, including stunning vistas, numerous waterfalls, and vast forests teeming with flora and fauna. This incredible experience undoubtedly solidified the Superior Hiking Trail as a remarkable and challenging adventure.

