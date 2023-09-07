逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

新闻中心

Victrola 推出用于无线黑胶播放的新型高分辨率转盘

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Victrola 推出用于无线黑胶播放的新型高分辨率转盘

Victrola, a renowned manufacturer of turntables, has taken a significant step forward with the release of their new premium models, the Hi-Res Carbon and Hi-Res Onyx. These exciting additions to their lineup come equipped with built-in Qualcomm audio hardware, enabling seamless wireless vinyl playback to Bluetooth or aptX-enabled speakers and headphones.

This release marks a departure from Victrola’s previous range, which was exclusively compatible with Sonos speakers. The inclusion of Qualcomm audio hardware ensures compatibility with a wider range of devices, allowing users to enjoy their vinyl records wirelessly without compromising on sound quality.

Both the Hi-Res Carbon and Hi-Res Onyx turntables support the latest Bluetooth 5.4 and Bluetooth LE protocols, providing improved connectivity and enhanced audio streaming capabilities. Additionally, these turntables feature Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive audio technologies, which optimize audio transmission for a superior listening experience.

For those who prefer a more traditional setup, the Hi-Res models still offer RCA outputs to connect to self-powered wired speakers. This design choice caters to audiophiles who appreciate the classic wired connection and prefer to have complete control over their audio setup.

The Hi-Res Carbon and Hi-Res Onyx turntables are priced at $599 and $399 respectively, offering a more affordable alternative to their Sonos-compatible counterparts. This pricing strategy makes these premium models accessible to a wider audience, encouraging more people to experience the joy of vinyl playback with the convenience of wireless technology.

In conclusion, Victrola’s introduction of the Hi-Res Carbon and Hi-Res Onyx turntables with built-in Qualcomm audio hardware represents a significant shift in the company’s product offerings. By embracing wireless technology and expanding compatibility, Victrola aims to appeal to both tech-savvy users and traditionalists, maintaining their reputation as a trusted brand in the turntable market.

来源：
-Victrola website

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

新闻中心

利用云技术的力量实现互联网时代的高效供应链管理

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
新闻中心

引领未来：全球汽车操作系统的主要趋势和发展

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
新闻中心

印度首届 Debian 大会将于 XNUMX 月举行

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

海水中锂浓度下降与气候和构造活动有关

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
技术

麦克拉肯县公共图书馆为老年人提供免费的计算机和数字素养课程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
技术

神奇宝贝与初音未来联手：电压计划

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局的独创直升机打开了火星磁场研究的大门

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论