小行星样本返回任务 OSIRIS-REx 达到顶峰

A capsule containing 250 grams of asteroid dust is set to land in the Utah desert on September 24th, marking the culmination of NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission. Launched in 2016, the mission aimed to collect and return a sample from the asteroid Bennu, which offers valuable insights into the formation of our solar system over 4.5 billion years ago. The capsule will be carefully transported to a NASA laboratory in Houston to prevent contamination before being distributed to various participating laboratories around the world.

Bennu, being a relatively primitive material, is highly valuable for scientists seeking to understand the origins of the solar system. Similar meteorites with Bennu’s composition do fall to Earth, but they often burn up in the atmosphere or become contaminated by the terrestrial environment. The OSIRIS-REx mission offers a unique opportunity to study an uncontaminated sample.

Canadian researchers will also have the opportunity to analyze a portion of the sample, thanks to their contribution to the mission with the OLA (OSIRIS-REx Laser Altimeter) instrument. The Canadian Space Agency will have access to 4% of the sample, equivalent to 10 grams. Michael Daly, a researcher at York University, plans to measure the thermal conductivity of his sample to determine the thermal properties of the entire asteroid. Dominique Weis and her colleagues at the University of British Columbia will use a sensitive type of mass spectrometry to determine the composition of Bennu.

While three-quarters of the sample will be preserved for future generations to study, the OSIRIS-REx mission will continue beyond the delivery of the capsule. The probe will proceed to orbit the asteroid Apophis in 2029.

