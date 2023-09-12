逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

新闻中心

Venmo 用户报告中断和付款问题

By罗伯特·安德鲁

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Venmo 用户报告中断和付款问题

Thousands of Venmo users have recently experienced problems with the app, including issues with payments and fund transfers. Reports of these problems peaked around 10.30am ET today, with many users complaining that the app was not working properly and that payments were not going through. Venmo has not officially addressed the issue or provided any updates on social media.

Users have taken to platforms like Twitter to express their frustrations with Venmo. Some individuals have reported that their balances on the app are not updating, causing confusion and concern. Others have complained about not being able to access their money, resulting in inconveniences like wasted trips to the store. Venmo customer service has been difficult to reach, exacerbating the frustration.

While the number of reports on Downdetector has been declining, with around 400 remaining at this time, the issues seem to have been resolved for most users. However, it is important to note that there has been no official confirmation or statement from Venmo regarding the outage.

The North American outage map provided by Downdetector shows that the most affected areas are scattered throughout the United States. Meanwhile, a graph representing the reported issues within the past hour demonstrates a rising trend.

In conclusion, Venmo users have experienced disruptions in service, including payment failures and app malfunctions. Many have expressed their grievances on various platforms, seeking assistance and resolution. Venmo has yet to provide any official explanations or updates regarding the situation.

来源：
– Downdetector (outage heat map, most reported problems, and outage graph)

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

新闻中心

The Wordle 评论：分析益智 Wordle 819

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
新闻中心

407 亿年前，古代细菌首次在陆地上定居

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
新闻中心

Sonos Beam（第 2 代）和三星 HW-S60B Soundbar 的比较

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

椎骨的起源及其在肿瘤转移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

使用 eDNA 了解整个人群的基因组成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局宇航员和宇航员安全抵达国际空间站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新的月球竞赛：建立月球经济

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论