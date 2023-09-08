逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

新闻中心

托马斯坦克发动机出现在 Starfield 的造船专题中

By曼波布雷西亚

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
托马斯坦克发动机出现在 Starfield 的造船专题中

Starfield, Bethesda’s highly anticipated new game, has already become the company’s most successful launch to date. With over 6 million total players and more than 1 million concurrent players, it has quickly garnered a large and dedicated fanbase.

One of the ways that players have been expressing their creativity in Starfield is through the game’s ship-builder feature. And now, fans of the beloved children’s character Thomas the Tank Engine can rejoice, as a Reddit user named u/MrCaine332 has created a ship that resembles the iconic locomotive.

In the past, modders have often been needed to add Thomas the Tank Engine to Bethesda games, including as a replacement for dragons in Skyrim. However, u/MrCaine332’s creation in Starfield requires no modding capability. Instead, it simply utilizes the right ship parts and a touch of creative flair.

Although Thomas the Tank Engine is known for his usefulness in the television series, fans have yet to see how he fares in combat within Starfield. Nevertheless, users on Reddit have praised the ship’s design, with one user describing it as a “masterpiece”.

It remains a mystery why gamers have a penchant for adding Thomas the Tank Engine to various games, but this latest addition in Starfield has certainly provided plenty of entertainment for players. And Thomas isn’t the only pop culture reference to make an appearance in the game’s ship-builder, as fans have also recreated ships from Star Wars, Batman, and Futurama.

Overall, the ship-builder feature in Starfield has given players the opportunity to express their creativity and add their own personal touch to the game. With the inclusion of Thomas the Tank Engine, players can bring a beloved childhood character into their spacefaring adventures.

资料来源：dexerto.com

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

新闻中心

NASA DART 测试：小行星轨道继续减慢

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
新闻中心

驾驭 API 经济：构建和管理成功 API 生态系统的最佳实践

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
新闻中心

Solana Mobile 推出具有增强安全功能的加密手机“Saga”

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

技术

Google Play 商店中发现伪装成 Telegram 应用的间谍软件

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
技术

设计和规划历史建筑改建

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
技术

Digital Turbine, Inc. 首席执行官出售价值 367 万美元的股票

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

随着月夜来临，月船 3 号的 Pragyan 漫游者任务暂停

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论