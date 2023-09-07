逸耘居

TheScore Bet 推出秋季营销活动，强调整合媒体和投注体验

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
TheScore Bet has introduced its Fall marketing campaign in Ontario, coinciding with the start of the NFL season. The campaign focuses on the brand’s unique combination of media and betting, featuring two new commercial spots that highlight the intuitive and streamlined betting experience offered exclusively by theScore and theScore Bet.

The commercials feature characters representing theScore and theScore Bet, showcasing how the brand seamlessly provides relevant betting content and markets to help bettors make informed wagers. By integrating cutting-edge media and betting platforms, theScore Bet ensures that customers have access to comprehensive data and analysis, personalized markets, and the ability to place wagers within one ecosystem.

“This new campaign underscores one of our fundamental product differentiators – a fully synced media and betting experience between theScore media app and theScore Bet sportsbook,” explained Aubrey Levy, SVP of content and marketing at theScore. “We believe that when media and betting are integrated properly, it enhances the user experience. These commercials highlight how our products bring together media and betting in one intelligent ecosystem, setting us apart from other offerings.”

In addition to the television commercials, the marketing campaign includes digital and out-of-home assets. theScore Bet collaborated with Toronto-based marketing agency Diamond on the creative and strategy for the campaign. The commercials were directed by The Director Brothers, known for their expertise in comedy.

Jordan Cohen, creative director at Diamond, emphasized the effectiveness of theScore Bet’s integrated approach to betting. “With theScore Bet and theScore’s comprehensive sports data and analysis, making informed bets becomes a seamless experience. As a key differentiator in the category, it was important to convey that message clearly through this campaign.”

来源：

– Original article by theScore Bet (no URL provided)

– theScore Bet marketing team

