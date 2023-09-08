逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

新闻中心

隆重推出超级：Golden West Brewing Co. 生产的 True-Blue 澳大利亚啤酒。

By曼波布雷西亚

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
隆重推出超级：Golden West Brewing Co. 生产的 True-Blue 澳大利亚啤酒。

Golden West Brewing Co., a craft brewery based in Subiaco, Western Australia, has recently unveiled their latest creation: Super, a true-blue Australian lager. Drawing inspiration from a time when ordering a beer meant choosing between a full-strength beer or a mid-strength goldie, Super pays homage to the simplicity and nostalgia of that era.

Super pours a clean golden hue with a generous head, tempting beer enthusiasts with its inviting appearance. On the nose, the beer boasts a distinct malt aroma, reminiscent of the carpets in the backroom of Perth’s iconic live music venue, The Grosvenor, back in the 1990s. The initial sip offers a smooth and satisfying experience, but soon transitions into a delightful balance of malty bitterness and a crisp finish.

This tinnie, or canned beer, has already made its mark in the local beer scene, earning a silver medal at the 2023 Perth Royal Beer Show. Its recognition is well-deserved considering its ability to transport beer lovers back to the golden days when Swanny, or Swan Gold mid-strength, reigned supreme.

With an alcohol by volume (ABV) of 4.2 percent, Super is also ideal for sharing with friends, bringing back the camaraderie often associated with splitting a drink. Priced at approximately $23 for a four-pack, this tinnie is not only a taste of nostalgia but also a great value for craft beer enthusiasts.

So, if you long for the days of old when beer choices were simpler and the focus was on quality and tradition, Super by Golden West Brewing Co. should be on your radar. Raise a glass to Australian craftsmanship and enjoy this true-blue lager, which has earned a solid rating of 3.5 WA sunsets out of 5.

来源：
– Golden West Brewing Co. (brewery website)
– Perth Royal Beer Show (beer competition)

定义：
– Tinnie: A term used in Australia to refer to a can of beer.
– ABV: Alcohol by Volume, a standard measurement used to indicate the alcohol content in a beverage.

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

新闻中心

Garena 的新活动：手臂挥动表情及更多内容等待自由射击玩家

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
新闻中心

一颗明亮的新彗星：西村彗星

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
新闻中心

乐高为星球大战粉丝推出全新 UCS Venator 套装

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

新闻中心

Garena 的新活动：手臂挥动表情及更多内容等待自由射击玩家

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
新闻中心

一颗明亮的新彗星：西村彗星

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
技术

网络话语对视频游戏配音演员的影响——《Starfield》的反思

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

超大质量黑洞迷人的吃零食习惯

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论