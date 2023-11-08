《我的世界》的演变：优先考虑年轻玩家的在线安全

Minecraft, the beloved game that has captured the hearts of millions worldwide, continues to flourish as it reaches a monumental milestone. With over 300 million copies sold since its inception in 2009, Minecraft’s popularity remains unparalleled. At its core, this success can be attributed to its massive fanbase, especially among children who have wholeheartedly embraced the game.

Recognizing the responsibility that comes with maintaining a safe gaming environment, Microsoft-owned Mojang Studios, in collaboration with Gamersafer, has taken a significant step towards prioritizing the well-being of young players. They have recently introduced the official Minecraft server list website, aimed at empowering parents with the ability to ensure a secure gaming experience for their children.

This groundbreaking initiative requires Minecraft servers to adhere to specific guidelines in order to be included on the official list. These guidelines encompass compliance with the Minecraft Usage Guidelines, the provision of official contact information, clear identification of the server’s purpose and target audience, and the establishment of strong community management practices that encapsulate the values and principles underlying the server.

While inclusion on the official list signifies a server’s commitment to these guidelines, it does not guarantee absolute safety. Mojang emphasizes that maintaining online safety remains a continuous effort that requires active parental involvement, focused on education and awareness. The official Minecraft server list acts as a supportive tool, assisting parents on their journey to create a secure environment for their children.

As the project is still in its fledgling stages, it is anticipated that the official Minecraft server list will evolve and adapt in response to user feedback and emerging needs. Microsoft and Mojang Studios are dedicated to refining their approach, ensuring that the online realms of Minecraft provide a sanctuary for young players to creatively explore and connect with like-minded individuals from around the world.

常见问题解答：

Q: What is the official Minecraft server list?

A: The official Minecraft server list is a website created by Mojang Studios in partnership with Gamersafer. It aims to provide parents with information and tools to help create a safe gaming experience for their children.

Q: How can a Minecraft server be included on the official list?

A: To be included on the official Minecraft server list, servers must comply with Minecraft’s guidelines. They must also provide official contact information, clearly state their purpose, and demonstrate community management practices that align with the core values of the game.

Q: Does inclusion on the official Minecraft server list guarantee absolute safety?

A: No, being on the official Minecraft server list does not guarantee complete safety. Online safety requires continual parental involvement, education, and other precautionary measures.

Q: Will the official Minecraft server list undergo changes in the future?

A: Yes, the official Minecraft server list is still in the early stages of development. It is expected to evolve and adapt based on user feedback and emerging needs.