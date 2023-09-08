逸耘居

模组制作者哈克·霍根 (Halk Hogan) 表示，Starfield HD 重制模组正在制作中

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Renowned modder Halk Hogan, known for the impressive HD Reworked mods for The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077, has recently announced that he is bringing his skills to Bethesda’s newly released sci-fi RPG, Starfield. Hogan shared the news on his YouTube channel, stating that he aims to enhance the visual experience of the game by addressing the low-resolution textures.

In his YouTube post, Hogan mentioned that the mod is currently in the early stages of development. However, he assures fans that the first version of the Starfield HD Reworked mod will be released soon. Similar to his previous projects, Hogan’s mod will prioritize high-quality textures, with a potential focus on models in future updates. He also aims to optimize the mod for performance and efficient use of video memory.

For fans of CD Projekt’s fantasy worlds, Hogan also mentioned that he is continuing work on the HDRP NextGen Edition for The Witcher 3 and HDRP 2.0 for Cyberpunk 2077. More information regarding those projects will be shared in the near future.

Halk Hogan’s reputation as a modder with a keen eye for improving visuals is well-established. The HD Reworked project for The Witcher 3 was so impressive that CD Projekt incorporated it into the “next-gen” update released in 2022. Similarly, his Cyberpunk 2077 mod significantly enhances the visuals of Night City, provided players have the hardware capable of supporting it.

While the released teaser for the Starfield HD Reworked mod primarily showcases improvements to environmental elements like dirt and rocks, the upgrades are noticeably impactful, elevating the game’s visuals in dramatic ways.

As of now, it remains unclear what hardware will be required to fully enjoy the Starfield HD Reworked mod. However, given Hogan’s track record, it can be expected that it will demand a powerful system to fully appreciate the enhanced visuals. Inquiries have been made to Halk Hogan for more information, and any updates received will be shared accordingly.

来源：
– Halk Hogan’s YouTube channel

