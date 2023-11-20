新型颜料以可持续替代方案彻底改变色彩行业

Wood waste, an abundant and often discarded resource, has become the unlikely hero in revolutionizing the color industry. Start-up company Nature Coatings, based in Las Vegas, has developed a breakthrough product called BioBlack, a sustainable alternative to traditional pigments and dyes derived from fossil fuels. This innovative pigment is not only carbon-negative but also free from toxic chemicals and carcinogens.

The process behind BioBlack is simple yet impactful. Wood waste, which amounts to a staggering 55 million tons every year in the US alone, is typically burned and releases harmful carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. However, Nature Coatings utilizes this waste by heating it in an oxygen-free environment. The result is a black pigment that captures and stores carbon dioxide, effectively reducing the carbon footprint associated with its production.

Unlike conventional carbon black pigments, which contain polyaromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) and heavy metal contaminants, BioBlack is clean and safe to use. It does not pose health risks to workers or consumers, making it an ideal choice for various applications. From textiles and packaging to cosmetics and inks, BioBlack offers limitless possibilities in the world of color.

One of the key advantages of BioBlack is its affordability. Nature Coatings ensures that BioBlack is priced competitively with traditional carbon black pigments, making it an attractive option for businesses looking to adopt sustainable practices without compromising on cost or performance.

However, challenges remain in the widespread adoption of BioBlack. Certain industries, such as denim production, have been hesitant to switch to BioBlack due to its perceived lack of intensity compared to conventional pigments. Additionally, the higher price associated with the specific coating process used by some manufacturers has deterred certain brands from incorporating BioBlack into their products. However, as technology improves and demand grows, Nature Coatings aims to address these concerns and further expand the acceptance of BioBlack.

With its remarkable carbon-negative properties and avoidance of harmful chemicals, BioBlack offers a promising and sustainable alternative for the color industry. By harnessing the power of wood waste, Nature Coatings has taken a significant step towards reducing the reliance on fossil fuels and promoting a greener future.

