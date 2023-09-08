逸耘居

Prime Video 上隐藏的宝石电视节目和电影

By罗伯特·安德鲁

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
In recent years, Amazon Prime Video has become a major player in the streaming industry, offering a wide range of content to its subscribers. While it may not receive as much attention as its competitors like Netflix and HBO Max, Prime Video has its fair share of hidden gems that often go overlooked. From gripping crime sagas to international dramas and reality series, there’s something for everyone to enjoy on Prime Video.

One hidden gem on Prime Video is the Western series, “The English.” Starring Emily Blunt, the show follows an aristocratic Englishwoman seeking revenge for the death of her child. It takes viewers on a chase through the violent landscape of 1890s Middle America.

For those who prefer reality series, “Jinny’s Kitchen” offers a tranquil escape. Set in Bacalar, Mexico, the show follows South Korean actor Park Seo-joon and his friend Kim Tae-hyung (aka V) of BTS as they run a Korean street food restaurant. It’s a serene and wanderlust-inducing series that provides a peaceful respite from everyday life.

If crime dramas are more your style, “ZeroZeroZero” is a must-watch. Based on a book by Roberto Saviano, the series follows the journey of a cocaine shipment across six countries and three continents. It’s a sprawling crime drama that delves into the complexities of the international drug trade.

For a lighter option, “Class of 07” offers a humorous take on the high school reunion genre. This Australian series follows a group of women reminiscing about their dramatic high school years while the world outside is facing the literal end of the world due to climate change.

Sci-fi fans will enjoy “Paper Girls,” which is reminiscent of the popular series “Stranger Things.” Based on the graphic novels by Brian K. Vaughan, the show follows four paper girls who get caught up in a battle between warring time-travelers. Transported into the future, they must find a way back home while being hunted by a militant faction.

Lastly, “Outer Range” combines elements of a family drama with supernatural elements. Set in a small town, the series follows the Abbott family as they cope with the disappearance of their daughter-in-law and the arrival of a mysterious black void. Secrets and tensions unfold as they fight to protect their land and unravel the mysteries surrounding them.

While Prime Video may not have the same level of consistency as other streaming services, these hidden gems prove that it’s worth exploring. So the next time you’re looking for something new to watch, give these underrated series and movies a chance on Prime Video.

