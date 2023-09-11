逸耘居

PlayStation Plus Extra 上最适合情侣的游戏

By罗伯特·安德鲁

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
PlayStation Plus Extra 上最适合情侣的游戏

Looking for some fun and interactive games to play with your significant other? Look no further. We’ve rounded up a list of the best games for couples on PlayStation Plus Extra. These games are perfect for both co-op and single-player experiences, allowing you to enjoy quality time together while exploring thrilling narratives, solving puzzles, and competing in friendly competitions.

First on our list is “Thomas Was Alone,” a single-player puzzle game that can be enjoyed as a pair. Figuring out the puzzles together is not only a lot of fun, but it also strengthens teamwork and communication skills. Plus, the game can be completed in just a few hours, making it a perfect choice for a casual night in.

Next up is “Erica,” an FMV (full motion video) game that offers an interactive thriller experience. Playing as a couple allows you to make choices together and see how they impact the outcome of the story. It’s like watching a movie together, but with the added excitement of being able to shape the narrative.

For horror enthusiasts, “Dead By Daylight” is a multiplayer game that can be played as a couple. Take turns playing a match and support each other by acting as a second pair of eyes. Whether you’re the killer or the survivor, having a partner by your side adds an extra layer of excitement and strategic advantage.

If you’re looking for some friendly competition, “Hotshot Racing” is an excellent choice. This arcade racer offers split-screen mode, allowing you to race against each other on various tracks. It’s colorful, exciting, and sure to bring out your competitive spirit.

“Moving Out 2” is a mad-cap game about packing and unpacking during a house move. Designed for co-op play, this game requires effective communication and teamwork. Prepare for some hilarious moments as you navigate through the chaos of moving furniture together.

“Sackboy: A Big Adventure” is a delightful 3D platforming game that is even better when played as a couple. Some levels can only be completed in couch co-op, emphasizing the need for collaboration and cooperation. This adorable adventure is a joy to experience from start to finish.

Last but not least, “Trials Fusion” is a single-player game that is perfect for taking turns. Compete against each other to set the best time on challenging tracks, or laugh together as you accumulate hundreds of fails on the toughest levels.

These games are all available on PlayStation Plus Extra and offer a wide range of experiences for couples to enjoy. Whether you’re solving puzzles, making choices, racing against each other, or working together, these games provide hours of entertainment and bonding opportunities for couples.

