逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

新闻中心

预订《装甲核心 VI 飞行员手册》可节省 25%

By罗伯特·安德鲁

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
预订《装甲核心 VI 飞行员手册》可节省 25%

If you’re a fan of FromSoftware’s Armored Core VI and want to enhance your gaming experience, you’ll be pleased to know that the official game guide, titled the Pilot’s Manual, is now available for preorder on Amazon. Created by Future Press, the same team behind the highly-acclaimed Elden Ring strategy guides, this 432-page hardback collector’s edition is set to be released on November 30 of this year.

Currently, the Pilot’s Manual is on sale, with a preorder price of $33.58, which is a 25% discount from its usual price of $44.99. This guide is designed to cater to both rookie pilots and experienced players, providing them with valuable information and strategies. It covers various aspects of the game, including combat training, assembly, walkthroughs for each mission, and expert tips on how to approach enemies.

One of the key highlights of the Pilot’s Manual is the dedicated 50-page S Rank guide, which features unique route maps and assembly recommendations. This bonus content aims to help players achieve the highest rank possible in the game, maximizing their gaming experience.

In our review of Armored Core VI, we gave it a score of 8/10, noting that it maintains the core mechanics of the mech action genre but introduces various refinements and updates. We described it as a welcome return of a classic mecha series. With the Pilot’s Manual, players can delve even deeper into the intricacies of the game and discover new strategies to overcome challenges.

If you’re interested in expanding your game guide collection, you can also take advantage of discounted prices on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom strategy guides. Both the Standard and Collector’s Edition are currently available at reduced prices. Considering the vastness of the game, having a guide can greatly enhance your gameplay and exploration.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to preorder the Armored Core VI Pilot’s Manual at a discounted price. It’s an essential companion for any fan of the game, offering valuable insights, strategies, and bonus content. Improve your skills and ensure you make the most of your Armored Core VI experience.

来源：
– IGN: Hannah Hoolihan

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

新闻中心

在 GameStop 预订《超级马里奥兄弟奇迹》并获得独家奖励物品

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
新闻中心

释放欧洲电信行业大数据的潜力

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
新闻中心

彻底改变销售流程：全球销售支持平台如何为企业提供支持

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日

你错过了

技术

Wordle 的提示和解答

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
新闻中心

在 GameStop 预订《超级马里奥兄弟奇迹》并获得独家奖励物品

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

研究人员创造了可以在复杂环境中导航的“无脑”软机器人

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
新闻中心

释放欧洲电信行业大数据的潜力

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论