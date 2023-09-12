Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G：性能与设计的混合体

The Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G is the latest offering from the company, aiming to provide a unique design and gaming performance. Priced at Rs. 14,999, this 5G device stands out with its quirky back design featuring multiple RGB LED strips. The device adopts an ARC design, with a dual camera setup housed in a distinctive cutout.

On the front, you’ll find a 6.78-inch display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and Panda glass for protection. The device has a thicker bezel at the bottom compared to other sides and a punch-hole front camera near the top.

In terms of design, the Tecno Pova 5 Pro is made of polycarbonate and has a slightly bulky form factor. It is available in two colors—Dark Illusion and Silver Fantasy. The phone’s build is sturdy, and it doesn’t feel slippery in hand.

The device sports a 6.78-inch IPS LCD full HD+ display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. While the display is bright enough and usable outdoors, there are slight inconsistencies in backlight and refresh rates. Nevertheless, overall color reproduction and viewing angles are decent.

In the camera department, the Tecno Pova 5 Pro features a dual camera system with a 50MP main camera and a 0.8MP portrait camera. The main camera delivers decent portrait shots but tends to over-sharpen images and struggles with dynamic range. The camera app is not the quickest, but it offers various options and modes. The front 16MP camera performs well, especially without beauty modes, and is suitable for social media use.

Under the hood, the Pova 5 Pro is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 6080 chipset, accompanied by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs on HiOS 13.1, based on Android 13, and offers a customizable and feature-loaded user experience. The phone handles multiple apps smoothly but may drop frames occasionally. Gaming performance is satisfactory, with the ability to play games like BGMI at around 40 frames per second.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a 68-watt fast charger, offering a day’s worth of battery life and a quick charging time of around 70 minutes. Connectivity features like 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS perform well. The phone also provides loudspeakers that are suitable for watching videos and playing games.

In conclusion, the Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G offers a mixed bag of performance and design. While it excels in gaming performance and connectivity, it has some performance issues and questionable software choices. Nevertheless, if you’re looking for a budget 5G device with a unique design, the Tecno Pova 5 Pro is worth considering.

