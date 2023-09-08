逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

HAYLOU X1 2023：时尚的耳塞，具有令人印象深刻的功能

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
HAYLOU X1 2023：时尚的耳塞，具有令人印象深刻的功能

The HAYLOU X1 2023 earbuds are the latest addition to the brand’s lineup, offering a clean and familiar design with a glossy finish. These earbuds come with a stylish metal case that resembles a pebble and easily fits into any pocket. The branding is minimal, with just the brand marking on the case, which features an LED light around the charging port.

In terms of features, the HAYLOU X1 2023 earbuds offer most of the expected functionalities. The sound quality is decent, with crisp and clear audio, and an EQ feature allows users to customize the sound to their preference. Additionally, the earbuds support auto play/pause and voice assistant functions, providing convenience during use. While the accompanying app only allows for two controls per side, the other essential features are present, and users can personalize them based on their needs.

Compared to HAYLOU’s latest headphones, the feature set of the HAYLOU X1 2023 earbuds is slightly limited. However, they still deliver satisfactory performance, with decent volume levels, minimal latency, and impressive highs, lows, and mids. The bass is particularly notable, especially when using the rock EQ setting.

The HAYLOU X1 2023 earbuds feature responsive touch controls and overall work well. They are comfortable to wear and have a sleek and discreet design. The charging case itself is also noteworthy, adding to the overall appeal of the earbuds.

主要特征：
– Sleek and stylish matte metallic case
– Powerful 12mm titanium-plated diaphragm dynamic driver
– Enhanced Bluetooth 5.3 technology
– Convenient one-tap reset and customizable EQ sound
– Long battery life, offering non-stop music for up to 24 hours

Overall, the HAYLOU X1 2023 earbuds are a decent option for those seeking a stylish and reliable pair of earbuds. With their impressive features and design, they provide a satisfying audio experience for everyday use.

来源：

– Techbuzzireland: https://techbuzzireland.com/2023/09/08/haylou-x1-2023-earbuds-great-value-but-with-mixed-results-haylou/
– HAYLOU official website
– Shopee: [Discount Code](https://bit.ly/3ErJ8fe)
– AliExpress shopping platform

