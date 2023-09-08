逸耘居

加入哮喘协会的“呼吸挑战”，支持爱尔兰的变革工作

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The Asthma Society of Ireland is marking its fiftieth anniversary by organizing the “Take a Breath Challenge,” an event that aims to raise funds for their valuable work. Eilís Ní Chaithnía, a representative of the Asthma Society, joined Alan Morrissey on Friday’s Morning Focus to discuss the event and encourage everyone to participate.

The challenge, scheduled to take place at the end of September, invites individuals and groups to embark on a hike. Participants will come together to complete the hike while also raising crucial funds for the Asthma Society. The event promises to be a memorable and fulfilling experience for those involved.

During the interview, Ní Chaithnía provided an overview of the Asthma Society’s work and the services they offer to individuals affected by asthma. She emphasized the importance of supporting their cause, particularly in light of the organization’s milestone anniversary. By participating in the “Take a Breath Challenge,” people can make a tangible difference in the lives of those living with asthma in Ireland.

The “Take a Breath Challenge” is scheduled to take place from September 29th to October 1st. If you are interested in joining this event or learning more about the Asthma Society, you can visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/asthmasociety.

By taking part in the “Take a Breath Challenge,” you can contribute to the Asthma Society’s transformative work in Ireland and help make a positive impact on the lives of people with asthma. Join the challenge, take up the hike, and support this worthy cause.

– Asthma Society of Ireland

