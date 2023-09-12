逸耘居

SteelSeries 推出令人惊叹的白色 Nova 7 无线耳机

By曼波布雷西亚

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
SteelSeries has recently announced the release of a new white version of their highly acclaimed Nova 7 wireless headset. Known for their exceptional quality, the Nova line of headsets has consistently delivered outstanding performance.

The white Nova 7 headset, revealed on September 12, 2023, has captured attention with its stunning aesthetic appeal. This new addition complements the previously released black variants of the Nova 7 headset, creating a more cohesive look for gamers using Xbox Series S or PS5 consoles.

Available in two variants, the Nova 7X for Xbox players and the Nova 7P for PS5 enthusiasts, these wireless headsets are not limited to console gaming. They are compatible with PCs as well, making them versatile options for gamers across different platforms.

SteelSeries sent out samples of the white Nova 7 headset, allowing testers to assess the quality and experience firsthand. Compared to the previous Arctis 7 headset, the white Nova 7X showcased a more vibrant white color, immediately catching the eye.

What makes the Nova 7 even more desirable is its compatibility with the Arctis Nova Booster Packs. These packs offer a range of colors for the ski goggle headband and speaker tags, allowing users to personalize and customize their headsets according to their preferences.

The white Arctis Nova 7 headset is now available for purchase on Amazon and the SteelSeries website in both Xbox and PlayStation variants. Whether you are a console gamer or use a PC, this headset is a worthwhile upgrade and a stylish addition to any gaming setup.

来源：
– Dylan Horetski on Dexerto (2023-09-12)
– SteelSeries website

