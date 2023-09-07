逸耘居

Starfield 玩家通过重现名人面孔展示他们的创意技能

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Starfield 玩家通过重现名人面孔展示他们的创意技能

Starfield players have proven to be a talented and creative bunch, showcasing their skills by utilizing the game’s robust character creator to recreate a variety of famous faces. From iconic actors to beloved fictional characters, the community has been sharing their impressive creations on social media.

One Reddit user, strider390, posted a screenshot of their character resembling Willem Dafoe, with the caption, “You know, I’m something of an industrialist myself,” in reference to the famous Spider-Man meme. Another player, SoullessVoid, decided to recreate the legendary David Bowie as his Starman persona. CheesyWales even went as far as creating Todd Howard, the development chief of Bethesda, the studio behind Starfield.

Drawing inspiration from movies and TV shows, players have also recreated characters like Mike Ehrmantraut from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Tony Soprano from The Sopranos, and Shrek and Lord Farquaad from the Shrek franchise. These amusing and often terrifying renditions showcase the player’s attention to detail and creativity.

Not only have players recreated famous faces, but they have also dabbled in recreating iconic space crafts from popular franchises such as Star Wars and Star Trek using Starfield’s ship creator. The game also includes some built-in Easter Eggs, one of which references Starfield’s most famous quote.

Starfield has already made waves in the gaming industry, topping sales charts even before its official launch. Xbox boss Phil Spencer revealed that over one million players were actively engaged in the game on its release date of September 6th.

As players continue to explore the vast universe of Starfield, more exciting stories and creations are sure to emerge. With its expansive roleplaying quests and enjoyable combat system, Starfield has captivated players and proven difficult to resist.

Source: IGN Review (score: 7/10) by Ryan Dinsdale.

