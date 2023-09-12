逸耘居

《Starfield》获得《战神》联合创作者 David Jaffe 的高度赞扬

By加布里埃尔博塔

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
《Starfield》获得《战神》联合创作者 David Jaffe 的高度赞扬

Starfield, the highly anticipated game from Bethesda, has been receiving high praise from gamers and industry insiders alike. One of the notable figures to come forward with their admiration for the game is David Jaffe, co-creator of the God of War series.

Emil Pagliarulo, the design director and writer of Starfield, expressed his astonishment at Jaffe’s positive comments. Pagliarulo took to Twitter to share his thoughts, stating, “Having fans enjoy your work is, obviously, incredible. Having fellow devs – especially ones you know and respect – having fun with your game is a whole other level of awesome.”

Jaffe, known for his work at Santa Monica Studios and co-creating the critically acclaimed God of War and Twisted Metal franchises, has not held back in his praise for Starfield. In fact, he has gone so far as to call it his favorite single-player game of all time. His social media and YouTube posts have been largely dedicated to the game since its launch, highlighting its exceptional writing.

Starfield has garnered significant attention since its release, with impressive player numbers to match. The game reached 1 million concurrent players on launch day, and as of September 7, it has amassed a player base of 6 million. These numbers serve as a testament to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the title.

As the positive reception continues to pour in for Starfield, Bethesda and the development team can take pride in their achievement. The game’s immersive world, captivating storytelling, and solid gameplay have captured the hearts of both players and industry professionals alike.

