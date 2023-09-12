逸耘居

索尼注册 PS6、PS7、PS8、PS9 和 PS10 商标

加布里埃尔博塔

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Sony has registered trademarks for the names PlayStation 6 through 10 in Japan, indicating their long-term plans for future consoles. This move ensures that no one else can use these names. While this does not mean that the PlayStation 6 is imminent, as Sony often registers console names years before their release, it does provide insight into their future intentions.

Based on previous release patterns, assuming a seven-year gap between console generations, the PlayStation 6 could potentially be released in 2027. Microsoft predicted a 2028 release for the PlayStation 6 during a recent FC court case. It is also likely that future console generations may take longer to release, considering the supply chain issues experienced at the beginning of the current generation. This would align with a 2028 launch date.

Looking further ahead, the PlayStation 7 could potentially be released in 2035, the PlayStation 8 in 2042, the PlayStation 9 in 2049, and the PlayStation 10 in 2056. However, it is important to note that traditional, physical consoles may not exist by that point. The gaming industry is likely to move towards streaming platforms or even more advanced technologies, such as virtual reality or augmented reality.

While the future technology landscape remains uncertain, one thing that is likely to continue is the release of games that may have bugs or issues at launch. Additionally, the console rivalry between PlayStation and Xbox will likely persist, with fans passionately supporting their preferred brand.

