马桶的未来：疏水涂层的突破

Scientists at Erciyes University in Turkey have made a significant breakthrough in developing a new hydrophobic coating for toilet bowls. Led by Prof. Mustafa Serdar Onses, the team has successfully created a durable, oily layer that repels liquid and inhibits bacterial growth by 99.99%.

Traditional methods of grafting hydrophobic polymers onto surfaces like porcelain have proven to be labor-intensive and require the use of toxic solvents. However, this new method eliminates these drawbacks and offers a promising solution for everyday use.

To create the hydrophobic coating, the scientists ground a hydrophobic silicone oil called polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) in a ball mill for one hour. The process broke apart the chemical bonds in the oil, forming new molecules. The resulting milled PDMS was then applied to a sterilized toilet bowl at room temperature, where it grafted onto the porcelain within less than an hour.

In tests conducted by the researchers, the coated side of the toilet bowl demonstrated superior repellency to liquid, especially when compared to the untreated side. Additionally, swabbing both sides revealed that the coated side inhibited bacterial growth by an impressive 99.99%.

One of the remarkable advantages of this new coating is that it is clear, colorless, and does not require the use of toxic solvents. It is also cost-effective to manufacture, making it a practical option for future applications.

This breakthrough in hydrophobic coating technology holds immense potential not only for toilet bowls but for various everyday objects that require liquid-repellent surfaces. It could revolutionize sanitation practices, reduce the transmission of harmful bacteria, and improve overall hygiene in households, public restrooms, and healthcare facilities.

常见问题解答：

Q: How does the hydrophobic coating work?

A: The hydrophobic coating repels liquid by creating a durable, oily layer that prevents liquids from adhering to the treated surface.

Q: Can the coating be applied to existing toilets?

A: Yes, the coating can be applied to existing toilets, offering improved liquid repellency and inhibiting bacterial growth.

Q: Is the coating safe for everyday use?

A: Yes, the coating is safe for everyday use. It does not require toxic solvents and is designed to be durable and long-lasting.

Q: Are there any other potential applications for this technology?

A: Yes, this technology could be applied to various everyday objects, such as kitchen sinks, countertops, and medical equipment, to promote better hygiene and reduce the spread of bacteria.