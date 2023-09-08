逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

新闻中心

准备好见证壮观的西村彗星

By罗伯特·安德鲁

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
准备好见证壮观的西村彗星

Get your binoculars ready because a stunning celestial event is about to grace our skies. Comet Nishimura, a recently discovered comet with a vibrant green color and a size of approximately half a mile, will be making its closest approach to Earth next week. However, you’ll have to be quick as it will be racing around the sun and heading back out into space, not to return for over 400 years.

On Tuesday, Comet Nishimura, officially known as C/2023 P1 Nishimura, will come within 78 million miles of our planet. Fortunately, this comet poses no threat as its orbit has been carefully mapped. Skywatchers have already been capturing stunning images of the comet as it makes its approach towards us.

To catch a glimpse of Comet Nishimura, the best time is before sunrise when it will be low in the sky near the constellation Leo. While visible in the Northern Hemisphere, it is rising later each morning. Today, it should rise at around 4:20 a.m. local time, but by Sunday, it will appear around 5 a.m. As the sky gets lighter, the comet will grow brighter, making it ideal to observe with binoculars or a small telescope.

Unfortunately, after Wednesday, the comet is likely to vanish from the view of sky gazers in the Northern Hemisphere. However, those in the Southern Hemisphere can look forward to spotting Comet Nishimura towards the end of September.

What sets Comet Nishimura apart is its distinct green head, which is caused by “diatomic carbon, a highly reactive molecule that is created from the interaction between sunlight and organic matter” according to planetary.org. The discovery of this comet has surprised both professional and amateur astronomers alike. Unlike most new comets that are found by automated telescope surveys, Comet Nishimura was discovered by Hideo Nishimura, an amateur astronomer in Japan, using a standard digital camera and a 200mm telephoto lens. The comet was named after him.

So, don’t miss the rare opportunity to witness the celestial beauty of Comet Nishimura. Mark your calendars and make sure to catch it before it disappears from our view, taking its place among the mysteries of our universe.

Sources: USA TODAY Network reporting and research, Associated Press, NASA, planetary.org, space.com, earth.com, astronomy.com

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

新闻中心

Apple Arcade：可用游戏和最新版本的综合指南

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
新闻中心

为下一次喷发做好准备：采访加州火山观测站负责科学家

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
新闻中心

比较 Apple iCloud 钥匙串和 Google Passkey：哪个更好？

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

新闻中心

Apple Arcade：可用游戏和最新版本的综合指南

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
技术

安德鲁·弗林托夫作为英格兰队无薪顾问重返板球场

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
技术

苹果即将发布 iPhone 15：值得期待

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
新闻中心

为下一次喷发做好准备：采访加州火山观测站负责科学家

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论