12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
购买《真人快打 10》PC 版可享受 1 美元折扣

You can save some cash when purchasing the PC version of Mortal Kombat 1. Retailers like Newegg and Green Man Gaming are offering a $10 discount on pre-orders for the Windows PC via Steam version of the game.

At Newegg, simply enter the code PPXDSEP during checkout to see a 15% price reduction. If you prefer shopping at Green Man Gaming, you don’t even need a discount code; the $10 discount is already available. Moreover, Green Man Gaming is also offering 15% off the premium edition of the game, which includes early access, in-game cosmetics, and currency.

Unfortunately, NetherRealm Studios, the game’s developer, has not confirmed whether Mortal Kombat 1 will be available on Steam Deck at launch. However, regardless of the device you use to play the game, make sure you have enough storage space as it requires a whopping 100 GB. This is in line with the trend of increasing game install sizes.

So, if you’re a PC gamer and a fan of the Mortal Kombat franchise, don’t miss out on these discounts. Grab your copy of Mortal Kombat 1 and get ready for an action-packed fighting experience.

定义：
– Pre-order: placing an order for an item before it is officially released or available for purchase.
– Discount code: a code that can be entered during a purchase to receive a price reduction.
– In-game cosmetics: virtual items or enhancements that change the appearance of characters or objects within a video game.
– Currency: virtual currency used within a game to purchase items or upgrades.

来源：
– No URLs available for the source article.

