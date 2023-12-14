RTE has announced an exciting New Year’s Eve Special for viewers to ring in 2024 with style. Breaking away from its traditional slot, the iconic Late Late Show will air on a Sunday for the first time, led by renowned host Patrick Kielty. Set to broadcast at 10.15pm, the show promises a star-studded lineup of special guests, creating a festive atmosphere on the renowned Donnybrook set.

In a statement released in the RTE Guide, the production detailed what viewers can expect from this end-of-year extravaganza. Patrick Kielty, hosting his inaugural New Year’s special, will engage in engaging conversations with a revolving door of famous faces. The show guarantees surprises, familiar faces, and a chance to bid farewell to the past year, making it an unmissable event for audiences.

The Late Late Show’s New Year’s special will also go head to head with the highly anticipated Graham Norton Show New Year’s special, which this year features big-name guests such as Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo. The clash between the two programs adds an extra layer of excitement and competition to the New Year’s Eve TV lineup.

Viewers can tune in to RTE One from 10.15pm to 11.45pm to catch Patrick Kielty in action. After his stint, Anna Geary will take over to lead the countdown to 2024, ensuring an unforgettable transition into the new year.

As the new year dawns, make sure to mark your calendars for this star-studded event, filled with laughter, surprises, and heartwarming moments. The Late Late Show’s New Year’s Eve Special guarantees a night of entertainment that will leave viewers excited to welcome in 2024.