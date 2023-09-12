逸耘居

珊瑚恢复的未来：利用技术拯救我们的珊瑚礁

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Marine biologist Taryn Foster, working in the Abrolhos Islands off the coast of Western Australia, has witnessed the devastating effects of climate change on coral reefs. As rising temperatures and ocean acidification threaten these delicate ecosystems, traditional coral restoration efforts have struggled to keep up with the pace of destruction. However, Foster and her team are pioneering a new approach that combines robotics and artificial intelligence to revive damaged reefs more quickly and efficiently.

Coral reefs, composed of tiny organisms called polyps, provide a habitat for more than a quarter of marine species. But as the oceans warm and become more acidic, corals are becoming increasingly vulnerable to disease and death. Some scientists predict that by 2070, coral reefs could vanish completely.

Foster’s innovative approach involves grafting coral fragments into small plugs, which are then placed in a specially designed base made from limestone-type concrete. This process bypasses several years of calcification growth, allowing the corals to grow and thrive more rapidly.

To further accelerate the restoration process, Foster has partnered with engineering software firm Autodesk. Together, they are training an artificial intelligence to control collaborative robots. These robots can perform repetitive tasks, such as grafting or gluing coral fragments to the seed plugs, with precision and efficiency. The robots are also equipped with vision systems to recognize and handle the variability in coral shapes.

While the results so far have been promising, there are still challenges to overcome. Handling living coral delicately, potentially on a moving boat, presents logistical difficulties. Protecting vulnerable electronic components from saltwater damage is another concern. Additionally, the high cost of this technology needs to be addressed.

To address these challenges, Foster’s startup company, Coralmaker, plans to issue biodiversity credits, similar to carbon credits, to generate demand from the tourism industry. They are also exploring partnerships with organizations like the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS), which is researching methods such as coral seeding for larger-scale restoration work.

Other innovative initiatives being considered include breeding more resistant “super corals” and using sound to attract fish and boost reef replenishment. AIMS, for example, has developed a project called Reef Song, where underwater loudspeakers play healthy sounds on damaged reefs to encourage fish populations to return.

The future of coral restoration lies in harnessing technology and innovative approaches. While there is no singular solution, the combination of robotics, artificial intelligence, and sound-based restoration methods holds great promise for saving these fragile and vital ecosystems.

