逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

新闻中心

Recruiting in the Age of Social Media

By曼波布雷西亚

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Recruiting in the Age of Social Media

Employers are increasingly using social media platforms like TikTok and Meta to attract and connect with potential candidates. By sharing behind-the-scenes content and showcasing company culture, recruiters are able to establish relationships with passive candidates. This trend highlights the evolving role of recruiters, who now need to possess marketing skills in order to successfully attract talent.

One effective strategy that recruiters are adopting is inbound marketing, which involves sharing success stories and providing a glimpse into different aspects of the company. This approach plants the seeds in the minds of passive candidates who are active on social media, making them more likely to consider the company when they are ready for a career change.

Charlie Fernandez, president of marketing agency Studio Réverbère, notes that recruitment now accounts for 30% of their mandates. Recruiters are now more focused on developing social media recruitment campaigns that go beyond simply stating that they are looking for the perfect candidate.

Mabko Construction, a small business in Quebec, has embraced this strategy by using TikTok and Meta to showcase their services and promote their organizational culture. Their employees create fun videos that challenge construction stereotypes and highlight the camaraderie among the team. As a result, all of their job applications now come through social media and word-of-mouth referrals.

However, the success of social media recruitment relies on presenting a compelling product – in this case, an attractive employee experience. Employers must ensure that their message reaches potential candidates, with employee testimonials often resonating more than generic company statements. Authenticity is also key, as candidates are drawn to brands that appear genuine and transparent.

Despite the benefits, recruiters must be patient when using inbound marketing as it is not a quick fix for immediate hiring needs. This new approach requires a shift in mindset and the ability to effectively manage databases to handle a larger volume of potential candidates. While social media can generate a larger pool of applicants, it may also result in an increased number of unqualified candidates.

Overall, social media has become a valuable tool for recruiters to attract and connect with candidates. However, it is important for employers to adapt their strategies and prioritize the quality of their content to ensure success in the evolving landscape of recruitment.

来源：
– Les Affaires: https://www.lesaffaires.com/blogues/genevieve-dery/chronique-genevieve-dery-recruter-a-l-ere-de-tiktok/636085
– 图片来源：Unsplash.com

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

新闻中心

The Wordle 评论：分析益智 Wordle 819

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
新闻中心

407 亿年前，古代细菌首次在陆地上定居

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
新闻中心

Sonos Beam（第 2 代）和三星 HW-S60B Soundbar 的比较

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

阿拉伯联合酋长国航天局将目光投向小行星带

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

椎骨的起源及其在肿瘤转移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

使用 eDNA 了解整个人群的基因组成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局宇航员和宇航员安全抵达国际空间站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论