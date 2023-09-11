逸耘居

设计智能盒以最大限度地减少射电望远镜站点的噪声干扰

By加布里埃尔博塔

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
A multidisciplinary team of experts has developed an innovative solution to minimize noise interference at radio telescope sites. Radio telescopes rely on picking up faint radio signals from distant cosmic sources, and any kind of noise can disrupt or distort these signals, hampering astronomical studies. Thus, it is crucial to maintain a silent environment at the telescope site.

To address this issue, the team has designed advanced “SMART boxes” to power the Square Kilometre Array Low Frequency (SKA-Low) telescope in Western Australia. These SMART boxes are equipped to eliminate noise caused by electronic equipment such as Wi-Fi, mobile phones, telescope machines, and other gadgets in and around the radio facility.

With 24 prototype SMART boxes ready for installation at the SKA site, the experts aim to create a noise-free environment conducive to conducting accurate astronomical observations. By providing a clean power supply to the telescope, these SMART boxes effectively block out any potential noise interference that could hinder the detection of faint radio signals.

The SMART boxes have been meticulously designed to ensure that they are as silent as possible, avoiding any electrical or mechanical noise. This is essential to maintain the sensitivity of the radio telescope and enable precise data collection.

The success of this initiative will pave the way for improved astronomical studies by minimizing the impact of external noise sources at radio telescope sites. By combining expertise from various disciplines, the team has showcased the importance of collaboration in finding innovative solutions to scientific challenges.

This development highlights the ongoing efforts to push the boundaries of astronomy and enhance our understanding of the universe. With the installation of the SMART boxes, the SKA-Low telescope in Western Australia will be well-equipped to deliver groundbreaking discoveries in the field of radio astronomy.

定义：
– Radio Telescopes: Instruments used to detect and study radio waves emitted by celestial objects.
– Noise Interference: Unwanted signals or disturbances that disrupt the reception of desired radio signals.
– SMART Boxes: Advanced electrical power systems designed to minimize noise interference at radio telescope sites.

来源：
– 原始文章。

