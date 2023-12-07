当局查获数千磅非法大麻产品

Authorities have recently confiscated a large quantity of illegally sold cannabis products, with a total value of over $54 million. The inspections targeted unlicensed storefronts throughout the state, leading to the seizure of more than 11,000 pounds of illegal cannabis products. This significant haul was the result of a crackdown led by Governor Kathy Hochul’s administration.

As a result of a court case won by the state on November 21, it will now be easier for authorities to permanently shut down illegally operated marijuana stores. The Office of Cannabis Management reported seizing 812 pounds of flower, 701 pounds of edibles, and 61 pounds of cannabis concentrate in the most recent round of inspections. The estimated value of these confiscated products amounts to $7.3 million.

The main goal of these efforts is to prioritize safety and eliminate the presence of illegal operators in the cannabis market. Chris Alexander, the executive director of the Office of Cannabis Management, emphasized the importance of opening more legal businesses to combat the ongoing issue of illicit shops. By providing consumers with safe and trustworthy options, New York aims to ensure transparency in the cannabis industry.

To address the problem of unlicensed operators, Governor Hochul and the legislature previously passed a law imposing stricter penalties. This move was prompted by the proliferation of unlicensed operators in New York City, estimated to be as many as 1,500 according to Mayor Eric Adams and Sheriff Anthony Miranda. The law now imposes fines starting at $10,000 per day for illegal cannabis sales, with the potential for fines up to $20,000 per day for continued violations.

In addition to fines, the law allows regulators to seek court orders to padlock businesses found to repeatedly violate regulations. It also criminalizes the sale of cannabis and cannabis products without a license. These measures are essential in curbing the black market and ensuring compliance within the legal cannabis market.

Despite setbacks caused by lawsuits and a slow rollout, New York State currently has 27 licensed adult-use cannabis dispensaries, with 12 located in New York City. Regulators have also approved 44 Cannabis Growers Showcases, creating more avenues for legal marijuana sales. With legal obstacles now cleared, state regulators are expected to accelerate the approval and opening of new licensed cannabis shops in the near future.