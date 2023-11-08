朝鲜的互联网使用情况：电信、移动和宽带统计数据分析回顾

In a world where connectivity is becoming increasingly vital, North Korea stands out as one of the most isolated countries when it comes to internet usage. With strict government control over information flow, the country’s citizens have limited access to the digital world. Let’s take a closer look at the telecoms, mobile, and broadband statistics in North Korea.

电信： The telecom sector in North Korea is dominated by the state-owned company, Korea Post and Telecommunications Corporation (KPTC). KPTC provides fixed-line services, including voice calls and fax, to a limited number of subscribers. However, the availability of these services is primarily restricted to government offices, businesses, and a small number of privileged individuals.

移动： Mobile phones have gained popularity in North Korea over the past decade, but access to the internet via mobile devices remains highly restricted. The state-owned company, Koryolink, is the only mobile network operator in the country. While Koryolink provides voice and text messaging services, internet access is limited to a select few individuals and organizations approved by the government.

宽带： Broadband internet access is virtually non-existent for the general population in North Korea. The limited infrastructure and government control prevent widespread availability of high-speed internet connections. Instead, the government focuses on providing internet access to universities, research institutions, and some government offices.

常见问题解答：

Q: Why does North Korea restrict internet access?

A: The North Korean government tightly controls internet access to maintain its grip on information flow and prevent outside influence that could challenge its regime.

Q: Can North Koreans access international websites?

A: No, the government restricts access to international websites and instead promotes a state-controlled intranet called Kwangmyong, which provides limited access to approved domestic content.

Q: Are there any plans to improve internet access in North Korea?

A: While the government has expressed some interest in expanding internet access, any changes are likely to be gradual and tightly controlled to ensure they align with the regime’s interests.

In conclusion, North Korea’s internet usage remains highly restricted, with limited access to telecoms, mobile, and broadband services. The government’s tight control over information flow continues to isolate the country from the global digital landscape, leaving its citizens with minimal connectivity options.