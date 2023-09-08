逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

新闻中心

新发现的西村彗星吸引了世界各地的天文摄影师

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
新发现的西村彗星吸引了世界各地的天文摄影师

Astrophotographers from around the globe have been capturing stunning images of Comet Nishimura as it travels through our solar system. Discovered in August 2023 by amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura, this comet has been a source of excitement for both professionals and enthusiasts.

In an age where most comets are discovered using automated telescopes, the fact that Nishimura found this comet with an off-the-shelf camera is truly impressive. For the past few weeks, astrophotographers have been diligently following the progress of Comet Nishimura and documenting its journey.

As the comet approaches its closest point to Earth on September 12, and its closest approach to the sun (perihelion) on September 17, the next few weeks provide a promising opportunity for stargazers to spot Comet Nishimura. To catch a glimpse of this cosmic spectacle, look towards the eastern sky during predawn hours. Stargazing apps can help locate the comet, while binoculars or telescopes will provide a better view.

Experts recommend using high-powered optics to see the comet’s tail clearly. Through binoculars or small-to-medium-sized telescopes, observers can expect to see a fuzzy, greenish orb. However, with more advanced equipment, the details of the tail become more visible.

Astrophotographers have already captured breathtaking images of Comet Nishimura. Michael Jäger from Austria documented a disconnection event of the comet’s tail caused by an outburst of solar wind. Nick Bull, known as Stonehenge Dronescapes, photographed the comet beautifully above the iconic stone monument. Amateur astronomer Stuart Atkinson captured images clearly showing the distinct fork in the comet’s tail.

For those who want to embark on their own comet-hunting journey or simply observe Comet Nishimura while it is still visible, various resources are available. Guides on the best binoculars and telescopes can help with selecting appropriate equipment. Additionally, there are resources available for those interested in photographing comets and the night sky, including recommendations for cameras and lenses.

As Comet Nishimura continues its celestial journey, astrophotographers and stargazers alike eagerly await the chance to witness its beauty and capture stunning images of this extraordinary cosmic event.

来源：
– 太空网

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

新闻中心

探索 LAMEA 电信边缘安全的未来

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
新闻中心

彻底改变用户体验：显示面板技术的演变

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
新闻中心

利用云技术的力量实现互联网时代的高效供应链管理

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日

你错过了

新闻中心

探索 LAMEA 电信边缘安全的未来

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论
技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新研究发现吡罗昔康与左炔诺孕酮联合使用可提高紧急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论